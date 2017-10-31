Sensex trades unchanged as investors await Airtel Q2 results; Axis Bank leads, Infosys slips

Bombay Stock Exchange building. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Indian stock market started on a weaker note on Tuesday as pessimism over second-quarter earnings seemed to have increased ahead of the Q2 results of Bharti Airtel and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories. BSE Sensex opened 11.23 points or 0.03% lower at 33,254.93 while NSE Nifty begun up 1.25 points or 0.01% up at 10364.9. The benchmark Sensex shuttled between 33294.3 and 33199.17 in the early morning trade. The stock of Axis Bank was the top gainer on both Sensex and Nifty, jumped as much as 4.26% to Rs 504.95 on BSE.

Other than Axis Bank, shares of Power Grid, Cipla, HDFC, Wipro, and Tata Steel were the major gainers on BSE Sensex, advanced up to 1.32% while Infosys, Coal India, Dr Reddy’s, M&M, Tata Motors, SBI lost up to 1.6%. The stocks of heavyweight companies such as Infosys, HDFC Bank, SBI, and Tata Motors contributed the most to the decline in Sensex. Collectively these four stocks alone shaved off about 61 points out of the index while Axis Bank and HDFC helped to trim the losses. The rupee rose 7 paise to 64.78 against the US dollar in the early morning trade today ahead of US Fed’s two-day policy meet starting 1 November 2017.

Other major companies which are also lined up with their Q2 results are Ajanta Pharma, Blue Star, Capital First, Cholamandalam Investment And Finance, Container Corp, Dabur India, Divi’s Laboratories, Escorts, Future Retail, IDBI Bank, Info Edge, Inox Leisure, InterGlobe Aviation, IRB Invit Fund, JSW Steel, KPIT Technologies, Max Ventures And Industries, Polaris Consulting & Services, Sanofi India, SBI Life Insurance, Sintex Plastics Technology, Strides Shasun, Symphony, Syndicate Bank, Welspun Enterprises, Zee Media Corporation.

Wall Street pulled back from the record-high territory on Monday, weighed down by a drop in Merck shares and a report that US lawmakers are discussing a gradual phase-in of much-anticipated corporate tax cuts, Reuters reported. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 85.45 points or 0.36% to 23,348.74, the S&P 500 lost 8.24 points or 0.32% to 2,572.83 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.30 points or 0.03% to 6,698.96.