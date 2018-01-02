Sensex surges over 100 points, Nifty nears 10,500; rupee at fresh 5-month high of 63.62

The Indian Rupee opened flat at 63.69 per dollar and was trading at a 5-month high level of 63.62. (Image: PTI)

The stock market rebounded on Tuesday with equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty rising more than 100 and 50 points respectively in the opening trade. The 30-share Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex was up 147.65 points at 33,960.40 and the 50-share National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty gained 55.60 points at 10,491.10 at the time of writing the report.

Shares of GMR Infra dropped over 6 percent in Tuesday’s trade amid a report suggesting three firms – Adani Power, state-run Neyveli Lignite and Singapore-based Sembcorp Industries – are in the race to acquire a majority stake in the company’s 1,370-mw thermal power plant in Chhattisgarh. Mahindra & Mahindra, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Cipla, Sun Pharma, GAIL, Tata Steel, Coal India, TCS, HCL Technologies, ONGC, and Infosys opened in green, giving momentum to early morning trade. The Indian Rupee opened flat at 63.69 per dollar and was trading at a 5-month high level of 63.62, at the time of writing the report.

The equity markets started off on a cautious note in New year 2018, as a late sell-off in auto, banking and IT shares pulled back the Sensex from record high level on Friday to close down by 244 points, registering its biggest single loss in past one month, on the first trading day of 2018.Stocks which lost include HDFC Ltd, Tata Steel, ONGC, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Asian Paint, HDFC Bank, SBI, Kotak Bank and Yes Bank, dropping by up to 1.35%.

Auto stocks such as Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, M&M, Maruti Suzuki and Hero MotoCorp too came under pressure and lost up to 1.35% after December sales data failed to cheer investors. Maruti reported a 10 percent rise in December sales. Sensex declined 244 points, to close at 33,813. Nifty slumped 95 points, to 10,436 on Monday.

With ANI inputs