Sensex sheds nearly 150 pts, Nifty hits 2018 low, drops below 10,200 as ICICI Bank tanks over 3%

Indian stock markets extended losses after opening into negative territory on Wednesday with Sensex shedding nearly 150 points and Nifty hitting a fresh low of 2018 dropping below 10,200 as shares of ICICI Bank tanked over 3% in the morning deals today. A market-wide sell-off was observed in the Indian equities on Wednesday as shares of major bankers such as State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank collapsed in the early morning trades following the worries after the anti-fraud agency SFIO (Serious Fraud Investigation Office) issued summons to the top officials of PNB, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank in connection with the mega banking scam involving Nirav Modi and Gitanjali Gems promoter Mehul Choksi.

The S&P BSE Sensex lost 144.47 points to hit a day’s low of 33,172.73 whereas NSE Nifty marked a low of 2018 tripping below 10,200 to 10,194.55, down by 54.7 points. Shares of the second-largest private sector lender ICICI Bank were the biggest loser among the Sensex constituents as the MD & CEO of ICICI Bank, Chanda Kochhar was summoned by SFIO in regard to the working capital loans given to scam-tainted Gitanjali Gems. The stock of ICICI Bank slumped 3.32% to a day’s low of Rs 285.3 on BSE. Other shares which also lost in the morning deals include Adani Ports (down 1.66%), SBI (down 1.25%), Tata Steel (down 0.9%), Hero MotoCorp (down 1.08%), ONGC (down 0.92%), Sun Pharma (down 0.79%), ITC (down 0.7%) and Axis Bank (down 0.68%).

Shares of the fraud-hit Punjab National Bank tumbled 2.76% to a day’s low of Rs 95.05 followed by the shares of Andhra Bank, Canara Bank, Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Bank of Baroda, Allahabad Bank, Indian Bank, Union Bank of India which cracked 1-2%.

US stock futures fell more than 1% late Tuesday after the resignation of US President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser, Gary Cohn, fueled fears that the administration would follow through with plans to impose steel and aluminium tariffs, possibly triggering a trade war, Reuters said in a report. White House officials said the dispute over tariffs contributed to Cohn’s decision to resign but was not the only reason, Reuters reported. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 9.36 points, or 0.04% to close at 24,884.12, the S&P 500 gained 7.18 points or 0.26% to 2,728.12 and the Nasdaq Composite added 41.30 points or 0.56% to 7,372.01.