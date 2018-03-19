Sensex sheds 250 points to below 33,000; Nifty down 1%; HCL Tech, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra plunge 4%

In the 30-share Sensex, 25 stocks closed in the negative territory, even as the index lost 252 points to close the day at 32,923.12. (Image: Reuters)

The domestic stock markets extended losses on Monday on weak domestic and global cues, as the 30-share Sensex slipped to below 33,000 while the broader Nifty 50 shed 100 points to 10,094. In the 30-share index, 25 stocks closed in the negative territory, even as the Sensex lost 252 points to close the day at 32,923.12. Shares of Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Coal India shares traded under extreme pressure and lost more than 2.5% each. In the Nifty-50, shares of HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, BPCL and IOC lost nearly 4% each.

A wave of selling was also seen in by in metals, energy, oil & gas, realty, IT, Tech, and stocks as a widened current account deficit, which rose to 2 per cent of the GDP at USD 13.5 billion in the December quarter, too dampened investor sentiment adding to Friday’s reaction of TDP’s exit from the NDA. The Sensex had shed more than 332 points on Friday on the news.

Globally too, investors remain cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s key policy decision and most Asian markets were trading lower. Meanwhile, US stocks reversed a four-day losing streak and closed modestly higher on Friday with the S&P 500.

The BSE SmallCap index too witnessed volatility and tanked nearly 350 points to 17,228 points. In year to date terms, the BSE SmallCap index has tanked by nearly 11% in the less than 3 months. The BSE MidCap Index bumped 256 points intra-day to 15,962 points.

The stock markets could continue to see heightened volatility in the week ahead, say top market voices. In an interview to ET Now, Saurabh Mukherjea of Ambit Capital said that he expects a 15% correction in largecap stocks and about 30-40% correction in small and midcap stocks.

In a recent interview to FE Online, Saurabh Mukherjea said that the Indian stock market could react to rising bond yields in the US. If the US 10 year bond yield goes through 3% then we could have a bigger correction on our hands, he said adding that the bond yield in turn will be driven by oil prices and wage hikes in the US.