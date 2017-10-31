Sensex settles marginally down at 33,213 ahead of US Fed meet; Airtel Q2 numbers eyed

Investors outside the Bombay Stock Exchange building. (Image: PTI)

Sensex and Nifty closed lower in a dull trading activity on Tuesday as investors keenly awaited the Q2 earnings of India’s largest telecom company Bharti Airtel. The market sentiments were also subdued ahead of US Federal Reserve two-day meeting starting Tuesday, 31 October to 1 November. BSE Sensex washed off 53.03 points or 0.16% to close at 33,213.13 points while NSE Nifty dropped 24.45 points or 0.24% to settle at 10,339.2 points. During the day, the benchmark Sensex shuttled between 33,294.3 points to 33,174.99 points.

“Investors expect President Donald Trump to announce his choice to next head the US Federal Reserve within days, a decision that could have far-ranging effects on the markets. The Fed is due to start a two-day meeting on Tuesday. It’s expected to raise rates at its next meeting in December, which would be the third increase of the year,” Associated Press reported.

Shares of Axis Bank advanced over 9% on Tuesday after investor sentiments got a boost on news reports that Bain Capital is acquiring an equity stake. “Bain Capital is in advanced talks with Axis Bank to invest between $750 million and $1 billion (Rs 4,800-6,400 crore), in what could be one of the largest private equity investments in the Indian banking sector,” The Economic Times reported. The stock of Axis Bank topped the volumes and was the biggest gainer on Sensex and Nifty.

Axis Bank shares hit the day’s high rising as much as 9.23% to Rs 529 on BSE before closing 8.4% higher at Rs 525, it made a low of Rs 492.6. Axis Bank recorded heavy volumes today as more than 3.2 crore shares of Axis Bank were traded on both BSE and NSE out of which 3 crore shares on NSE alone. The total traded volume of Axis Bank shares on NSE was about 17% of the traded volumes of Nifty 50 stocks. “Bain’s proposed investment will come as a primary issuance of shares through a preferential allotment that will allow the PE fund to own up to 5% of Axis,” The Economic Times report added.

Shares of ONGC, Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, ITC rose up to 2.5% and were the top gainers on Sensex while on the other side shares of Infosys, Tata Steel, M&M, State Bank of India, Tata Motors, NTPC lost up to 2.5%. The stocks of heavyweight companies such as Infosys, SBI, L&T, Tata Motors, M&M, HDFC Bank, and Tata Steel contributed the most to the Sensex decline. Collectively these six stocks alone washed off about 150 points from Sensex while Axis Bank, ONGC, and Reliance Industries helped to trim the losses.