Sensex reclaims 33,600 after 12 days: 36 large-cap stocks which are buzzing in trade today

The exit polls conducted by various media organisations showed BJP leading the charge in both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

India’s key equity indices Sensex and Nifty advanced over 1% each on Friday after the Bharatiya Janata Party was seen winning the state elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. The exit polls conducted by various media organisations showed BJP leading the charge in both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. The S&P BSE Sensex index jumped as many as 375.26 points to hit the day’s high at 33,621.96 while the NSE Nifty 50 index neared 10,400, rising by 119.55 points to hit the day’s high at 10,373.1. On the other hand, Indian rupee also favoured BJP’s winning move shown through exit polls. The Indian rupee advanced as much as 33 paise to hit a 4-month high of 64.01. Amid the ongoing rally in Indian stock market and foreign exchange market, we take a look at 36 large cap stocks which are buzzing in trade today.

Shares of metals and mining conglomerate Vedanta was the biggest gainer among large-cap stocks today. The stock of Vedanta rose 5.23% to the day’s high at Rs 299.55. Other notable gainers in today’s trade at the time of writing were M&M (up 3.44%), Bajaj Auto (up 3.1%), Yes Bank (up 2.53%), Eicher Motors (up 2.31%), Titan (up 2.22%), HDFC Bank (up 2.07%), JSW Steel (up 3.42%), MRF (up 3.3%), Shriram Transport Finance (up 2.77%), M&M Finance (up 2.23%), Havells (up 2.22%), Hindalco (up 2.16%), ABB (up 2.14%), REC (up 2.09%), Bajaj Finance (up 1.96%), Dr Reddy’s (up 1.7%), Lupin (up 1.68%), Coal India (up 1.67%), Adani Ports (up 1.66%), and Sun Pharma (up 1.44%).

The throughout rally in markets extended to the majority of large-cap stocks under BSE top 100 stocks. More stocks which marked a decent uptick are BPCL (up 1.29%), Indiabulls Housing Finance (up 1.25%), Tata Steel (up 1.18%), HCL Tech (up 1.07%), Axis Bank (up 1.05%) DLF (up 1.82%), LIC Housing Finance (up 1.69%), UBL (1.53%), SAIL (1.29%), PNB (1.21%), Tata Global Beverages (up 1.2%), Siemens (up 1.18%), Petronet (up 1.17%), PFC (up 1.12%), NMDC (1.05%), and HPCL (up 1%). Sensex and Nifty gained heavily in the early trades on Friday after the Bharatiya Janata Party saw heading for victories in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh as the most of the exit polls showed a saffron wave in both states. As far as the state of Gujarat is concerned, almost all exit polls predicted more than 100 seats out of 182 for the BJP where the party has been positioned in power nearly for last two decades.

Meanwhile, in the state of hills Himachal Pradesh, where the electorate has chosen the Congress and BJP alternately in Assembly elections, the exit polls projected a clear majority for the saffron party, unseating the Congress. Today’s Chanakya gave BJP 135 seats in Gujarat and predicted a measly 47 for the Congress, 14 less than the opposition party has in the current Assembly. A party or an alliance has to win at least 92 seats in the 182-member House to form the government in Gujarat. The Times Now-VMR Exit poll predicted 113 seats for the BJP and 66 for the Congress, with the remaining going to others. The Republic-C Voter Exit Poll gave the BJP 108 seats and the Congress 74. The ABP-CSDS exit survey by ABP News predicted a BJP victory in 117 seats as against the Congress’s 64. The NDTV said the BJP was likely to clinch 112 seats and the Congress 70.