Sensex reclaims 33,000, Nifty firms above 10,150 led by HDFC twins, RIL; Airtel gains 4%, RCom soars 9%

During the day, BSE Sensex advanced as high as 358.17 points to 33,354.93. (Image: PTI)

Indian stock markets ended higher on Wednesday with Sensex rising over 139 points reclaiming 33,000-mark steered by a sustained upmove in blue-chip shares of Airtel, RIL, L&T, HDFC, HDFC Bank and Infosys. The broader share indicator Nifty also ended in green at 10,155.25, up by 30.9 points. The S&P BSE Sensex surged 139.42 points to settle at 33,136.18 on Wednesday. Shares of RCom zoomed nearly 15% intraday after the Anil Ambani-led telecom company got the bondholders approval to monetise its assets to Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. Shares of State Bank of India fell into negative territory after paring the morning gains.

Also Read | Anil Ambani’s RCom shares rally 15% on bondholders approval to sell assets to Reliance Jio

Shares of Bharti Airtel was the top gainers among the BSE Sensex components on Wednesday. The stock of Bharti Airtel surged as much as 4.96% to a day’s peak of Rs 420 before closing 4.39% higher at Rs 417.7 on BSE. Other shares which also advanced include NTPC, L&T, HDFC Bank, HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank. While, on the other hand, shares of Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, Hero MotoCorp, Power Grid and Sun Pharma lost up to 2%.

Also Read | SBI shares fall over 2% from day’s high as news of Rs 842 crore fraud grips India’s largest bank

Among the ‘A’ group shares of BSE, stocks of Balrampur Chini, Radico Khaitan, Vakrangee surged 4-9% whereas Hindustan Construction Co, Welspun Corp, United Breweries, PC Jeweller and IIFL slumped 3-6%. Six out of eleven sectoral indices of NSE ended in green with Nifty Realty leading the charge while all the broader market indices on NSE settled in green. A lower volatility was seen in the Indian equities, as India Vix, the volatility indicator on NSE, slumped 20% to a day’s low of 12.3925 before concluding down 3.2% at 15.1075.

Shares of heavyweight companies such as Airtel, RIL, L&T, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, NTPC, Maruti Suzuki and IndusInd Bank emerged as the top contributors to the Sensex today. Collectively these 11 stocks alone added about 200 points to the index. During the day, BSE Sensex advanced as high as 358.17 points to 33,354.93.