Sensex rallies over 200 points, Nifty nears 10,200 ahead of US Fed meet outcome

Indian stock markets opened marginally higher on Wednesday with the key equity indices Sensex and Nifty opening in green ahead of the outcome of key policy rate by US Federal Reserve due later today. The benchmark Sensex opened 94.06 points or 0.29% higher at 33,090.82 whereas the wider share indicator Nifty advanced 30.1 points or 0.3% to begin the day at 10,124.35 on Wednesday. A quick uptick in the shares of blue-chip companies such as HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel steered the stock indices higher in the morning deals.

Within minutes of opening up, Sensex and Nifty extended their respective gains. The 30-share barometer Sensex surged as much as 210.11 points to a day’s peak of 33206.87 and NSE Nifty inched up 61.1 points to a day’s high of 10,185.45.

US stocks advanced modestly on Tuesday as higher oil prices lifted the energy sector, but another slump in Facebook Inc shares curbed gains, Reuters said in a report. Facebook was not the only social media stock or fund taking a hit on Tuesday. Shares of Snap Inc fell 2.56 percent, while Twitter Inc shares tumbled 10.38 percent, Reuters added. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 116.36 points, or 0.47 percent, to 24,727.27, the S&P 500 gained 4.02 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,716.94 and the Nasdaq Composite added 20.06 points, or 0.27 percent, to 7,364.30.