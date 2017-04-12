Sensex opens with marginal gains, all eyes on macro data; Rupee softens 11 paise against US dollar

The 30-share index went up 50.47 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 29,838.82.

It was a cautious mood at the start for markets today, with the Sensex inching up 50 points, as the countdown begins for release of key IIP and inflation data later in the day. Shares overseas cut a sorry figure as geo-political tug-of-war over the Middle-East and the Korean Peninsula weighed.

The 30-share index went up 50.47 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 29,838.82. Sectoral indices led by metal, oil and gas, realty, banking and auto goods hit a sweet spot. The gauge had gained 213 points yesterday. National Stock Exchange’s Nifty rose 8.85 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 9,245.85.

Dealers said building up of positions by participants ahead of key economic data – industrial production (IIP) for February and consumer price index (CPI) for March – to be released after market closing today influenced sentiment.

You may watch:

However, other Asian markets saw weakness, which restricted the upmove here. While Japan’s Nikkei was down 1.24 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 0.18 per cent in early trade today. China’s main Shanghai Composite Index was also down by 0.49 per cent. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.03 per cent lower yesterday. 04120950

RUPEE

The rupee shed 11 paise to 64.61 against the US dollar in early trade today following fresh demand for the American currency from banks and importers.Moreover, the US dollar’s gains against some currencies overseas put the rupee on backfoot, forex dealers said.However, a higher opening of the domestic equity market capped the rupee’s fall.

Yesterday, the rupee had recovered some of the lost ground and advanced by 6 paise to end at 64.50 against the US dollar amid mild selling of the American currency by exporters.