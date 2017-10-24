Stocks of Airtel, Indiabulls Housing, Hindustan Zinc in focus today; Infosys, HDFC Bank Q2 earnings ahead

The early indicator of NSE Nifty — SGX Nifty Futures — was trading little changed, up 0.07% at 10,207 points on the Singapore Stock Exchange. (Image: Reuters)

Indian markets are likely to open higher on Monday following a better-than-expected Q2 earnings reported by a few companies including Indiabulls Housing Finance. The early indicator of NSE Nifty — SGX Nifty Futures — was trading little changed, up 0.07% at 10,207 points on the Singapore Stock Exchange. Shares of Ambuja Cements, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Zee Entertainment will be in focus ahead of their second-quarter results.

Other major companies which are also scheduled to report their Q2 earnings includes ABB India, Can Fin Homes, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Mahindra CIE Automotive, Rallis India, Raymond, Artson Engineering, Ashirwad Steels And Industries, Bengal And Assam Company, Chambal Fertilizers And Chemicals, GHCL, GKW, HBL Power Systems, Indian Metals And Ferro Alloys, International Paper Appm, Jenson And Nicholson, Jk Agri Genetics, Phillips Carbon Black, Radico Khaitan, Saregama India, TTK Prestige, Vertex Securities, Visa Steel.

These shares will be in focus today

Airtel: Among five incumbent private mobile operators, only Bharti Airtel added new subscribers in September while the rest lost more than 29 lakh customers, as per the data released today by industry body COAI. Airtel added over 10 lakh or a million customers in September.

Hindustan Zinc: Mining mogul Anil Agarwal-led Hindustan Zinc today posted a 33.8 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 2,545 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 on the back of higher volume and increase in metal prices.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Mortgage player Indiabulls Housing Finance reported a 24.18 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 851.95 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2017-18.

State Bank of India: The State Bank of India the country’s largest public sector lender, today said it has signed an agreement with Escorts Ltd to finance farmers for purchase of Escorts tractors.

Cochin Shipyard: Cochin Shipyard has incorporated a JV — Hooghly Cochin Shipyard Limited (HSSL) — with Hooghly Dock & Port Engineering.

IndusInd Bank: IndusInd Bank announced to launch e-wallet in association with MobiKwik.

Graphite India: Graphite India reported over four-fold jump in standalone net profit to Rs 89.9 crore in the second quarter ended September 30.

Zuari Agro Chemicals: Zuari Agro Chemicals reported a nearly four-fold jump in its standalone net profit to Rs 53.52 crore for the second quarter ended September.

Indian Rupee on Monday: The rupee today ended marginally higher by 2 paise at 65.02 a dollar.

Indian markets on Monday

Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Monday after going through a range bound trading session. BSE Sensex gained 116.76 points or 0.36% to close at 32,506.72 points and NSE Nifty added 38.3 points or 0.38% to finish at 10,184.85 points. During the day, benchmark Sensex traded in a range of 32,312.74 – 32,614.89 while Nifty hovered between 10,124.5 and 10,224.15 points. The upsurge in the shares of Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, and Bharti Airtel helped the indices to close higher.

Shares of Bharti Airtel was the lead gainer on both BSE and NSE, hit a fresh 52-week high rising as much as 5.8% to Rs 501.45 before closing 4.99% up at 497.5 on BSE. About 1.38 crore shares of Airtel exchanged hands on both the bourses. While the stock of Reliance Industries hit a fresh all-time high, jumped 3.64% to Rs 943.45 before settling up 3.05% at Rs 938.1. Reliance Industries — the largest company by market cap — is just Rs 6,000 crore away from hitting Rs 6 lakh crore market capitalisation. As per yesterday’s close, its market capitalisation stood at Rs 5,94,078.91 crore.

US markets on Monday

US stocks declined on Monday as each of the major Wall Street indexes retreated from a record, weighed down by a drop in technology and industrial shares. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 54.25 points, or 0.23 percent, to 23,274.38, the S&P 500 lost 10.19 points, or 0.40 percent, to 2,565.02 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 42.23 points, or 0.64 percent, to 6,586.83.