Sensex recovers partially, settles over 100 points higher; RIL, HDFC twins support

Sensex and Nifty closed higher Tuesday snapping the yesterday’s losses triggered after North Korea conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test on Sunday. The value buying in the blue-chip shares such as Reliance Industries, HDFC, TCS, and Coal India helped the benchmark indices to extend the morning gains. BSE Sensex gained 107 points to close at 31,809.55 points while NSE Nifty advanced 40 points to settle at 9,952.2 points.

Shares of Coal India (up 2.82%), Adani Ports (up 2.16%), Bajaj Auto (up 1.58%), Reliance Industries (up 1.31%), Tata Motors (up 1.17%), and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (up 0.96%) were the biggest gainers on the benchmark Sensex today. The value buying in the shares of heavyweight companies such as Reliance Industries, HDFC, TCS, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank contributed the most in the index up surge. Collectively these five stocks alone added around 93 points in the Sensex gains of 107 points. Most of the sectoral indices of NSE closed higher with gains up to 1.41% except Nifty Pharma which ended in red, down 0.36%.

The services sector in India suffered the second consecutive month of contraction in August as business activity and new work orders got affected by the Goods and Services Tax (GST), a monthly survey has found. The Nikkei India Services PMI Business Activity Index improved slightly from 45.9 registered in July to 47.5 in August, pointing to a second successive decline in output.

Meanwhile, across the regional stock markets — Japanese Nikkei 225 fell 0.6% to 19,385.81 points and South Korean Kospi lost 0.1% to 2,326.62 points. The Chinese Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4% to 3,384.32 points and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 1.1% to 27,741.35 points. And in early trade amid the European markets — Germany’s DAX rose 0.8% to 12,201.48 points and France’s CAC 40 added 0.3% to 5,119.14 points. London’s FTSE 100 advanced 0.2% to 7,424.46 points.