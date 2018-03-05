Sensex, Nifty open lower: Sensex below 34,000; Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Yes Bank shares plunge 1%

The Sensex opened at 34,034, and soon plunged 200 points to 34,850 levels, while Nifty opened at 10,428, to soon fall below the 10,400 mark. (Image: PTI)

The domestic stock markets on Monday opened in the red, and soon plunged further in the early morning trade, tracking global and domestic cues with the Sensex trading below 34,000 and the Nifty testing 10,400 mark. The Sensex opened at 34,034, and soon plunged 200 points to 34,850 levels, while Nifty opened at 10,428, to soon fall below the 10,400 mark. The plunge in the indices was mainly due to a vicious sell-off witnessed in the shares of Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever, Yes Bank and Bajaj Auto, which plunged by more than 1% each. The markets were trading in deep red with 46 out of 50 shares registering declines. Aurobindo Pharma, Hindalco, VEDL plunged by more than 2% each.

Earlier, Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 69 points, or 0.67 per cent, higher at 10,383, indicating a positive start to the the broader Nifty50 back home, which was not to be. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has sparked off a trade war after the plans to put tariffs on commodities such as aluminium and steel triggered off a correction in the US stock market, even as trading partners threatened to retaliate, Reuters said in a report. Notably, The Dow Jones declined 70.92 points, or 0.29 per cent on Friday, to close at 24,538.06.

Experts had predicted that despite the BJP victory in Tripura polls and also improved performance in Meghalaya and Nagaland elections, the stock market may be off to a subdued start. The results are expected to help the BJP keep up its electoral momentum for the crucial electoral battle in Karnataka in about two months.

Indian stock markets had closed on a negative note in the holiday truncated week on Thursday, with Sensex dropping for the third straight day and shedding as much as 137 points. Sensex had lost 137.1 points or 0.4% to settle at 34,046.94 last while Nifty shed 34.5 points or 0.33% to conclude the previous week at 10,458.35. The GDP growth figures in the October- December quarter had failed to induce positive sentiment into the markets. Despite the GDP growth at 7.2%, all the sectoral and broader market indices of National Stock Exchange ended in red with Nifty PSU Bank index falling the most.