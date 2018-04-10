Sensex, NIfty open higher: Nifty above 10,400; Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Yes Bank shares gain up to 2.5%

The rise in the indices were mainly due to gains made by Axis Bank, Tata Steel and ICICI Bank, which rose by more than 1% each.

Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Tuesday, with the 30-share Sensex zooming more than 100 points on opening to 33,880 points, while the broader Nifty-50 opened above the crucial 10,400 mark. The rise in the indices were mainly due to gains made by Axis Bank, Tata Steel and ICICI Bank, which rose by more than 1% each. Axis Bank shares gained more than 2.4% in the opening trade. In Nifty, 35 shares posted gains while 14 registered declines.

Earlier, it was predicted that Sensex and Nifty will likely see a flat to positive start on Tuesday, tracking weak global cues, even as Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 27 points, or 0.26 per cent, higher at 10,420.

Global cues looked positive even as U.S stock futures rallied, Asian shares bounced and the safe haven yen fell on Tuesday after Chinese President Xi Jinping promised to lower import tariffs on products including cars this year, helping soothe investor jitters over an escalating U.S.-China trade row. According to a Reuters report, U.S. S&P 500 E-mini futures rose 1.2 percent, while the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan recovered from early losses and advanced 0.8 percent. Japan’s Nikkei share average climbed 1.1 percent.

Yesterday, the domestic stock market index Sensex rose for a third consecutive session and added 162 points to hit a nearly four-week high of 33,788 on intense buying in banking and FMCG shares. The 30-share Sensex opened strong yesterday and continued to rise on persistent buying activity and hit a high of 33,846.50 but profit-taking at the fag-end trimmed gains to some extent and finally settled at 33,788.54, a gain of 161.57 points, or 0.48 per cent.

The market sentiment saw buoyancy after the India’s central bank RBI revised the growth projection upwards for the current fiscal to 7.4 per cent and lowered the inflationary forecast to 4.7-5.1 per cent for the first half of FY 2018-19. A positive trend in other Asian markets as well as strong trading in European shares on easing concerns about a sharp rise in US interest rates also helped boost sentiment.

Back home, the markets are also keenly awaiting the start of the quarterly earnings season, which is expected to set the tone of the market for the next few weeks. This week, IT major Infosys will announce its results for the January-March quarter on Friday.