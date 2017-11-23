Sensex, Nifty open higher, NIfty above 10,350; Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Heromotocorp among top gainers

Sensex opened at 33,575, marginally higher than yesterday’s closing at 33,561. (Image: Reuters)

Domestic equity markets opened in the green on Thursday morning tracking Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX Nifty) and global cues. Sensex opened at 33,575, marginally higher than yesterday’s closing at 33,561. Nifty too opened marginally higher at 10,358, buoyed by a more than 1% rise in Bharti Airtel, Bharti Infratel and Bosch. 21 stocks were gaining in trade, while 29 stocks registered declines. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Sun Pharma, IOC shares declined by more than 0.7% each. In the 30 share Sensex, Dr Reddy’s lab shares plunged by nearly 2% in the morning trade. Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto registered gains of nearly 0.5% on Thursday morning.

Track live stock prices: Bharti Airtel; Bharti Infratel; Bosch; Hindustan Petroleum Corporation

Top stocks to watch out for in the day are Tata Teleservices, Jaiprakash Industries, InterGlobe Aviation and MMTC. IndiGo is reportedly considering alternate plans to induct at least 50 wide-bodied planes for overseas flights. State-run player MMTC will import 2,000 tonnes of onion locally in order to check prices, food and consumer affairs minister Ram Vilas Paswan said. Jaiprakash Industries must be watched closely as the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed its directors not to alienate their personal properties and asked the company to cough up ₹275 crore by December.

Technical experts say that the markets may see a consolidation. “The recent bounce in Nifty is mainly due to short covering; FIIs too covered some of their existing shorts and formed fresh long positions in index futures. However, they continue their selling streak in equities and stock futures segment. At present, the above data points is not hinting any clear direction for index; but, looking at options activity it seem that index may consolidate in a range of 10,300-10,500 for the remaining part of November series. Hence, we would advise traders to prefer stock specific approach and remain light in index,” Angel Broking said in a note yesterday.