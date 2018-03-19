Sensex, Nifty open flat; Nifty above 10,200, Dr Reddy’s Lab, Sun Pharma, M&M, Yes Bank shares up 1%

. (Image: Reuters)

The domestic stock markets opened flat on Monday, with Sensex at 33,268, about 30 points higher, and Nifty above the psychological mark of 10,200. Dr Reddy’s lab, Sun Pharma, L&T and M&M were trading nearly 1% high in the opening trade, while shares of Asain Paints, Coal India and Tata Steel were pulling the index down. In the Nifty shares of Yes Bank, Hindustan Unilever and Wipro were trading in the green while shares of IOC, Tata Motors and BPCL were trading in deep red, down by more than 3.5% each.

Domestic markets were likely to open in negative territory on Monday, tracking Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX Nifty) and global cues. Notably, Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 27.50 points, or 0.27 per cent, lower at 10,206.50, indicating a negative start for the broader Nifty50 on Dalal Street. Asian share markets were also trading cautiously and slipped into the red as investors were worried about a potential hike in interest rate by the Federal Reserve this week. Japan’s Nikkei extended early losses to drop 1.3 percent as exporters were undermined by recent broad-based gains in the yen, according to a Reuters report.

After the 30-share Sensex and the broader Nifty reacted wildly to TDP’s (Telugu Desam Party) exit from the NDA bumping 332 points on Friday, top market analysts say that the stock markets could see further volatility in the near-term especially due to politics. Anshul Mishra, Equity Fund Manager of Union Asset Management Company told FE Online recently that FY 19 is likely to remain a volatile year for the stock markets on the back of political uncertainty in H2 FY19 given important state elections, and approaching general election in 2019. Hence, with many state elections due in the second half, we may see increasing volatility.

Apart from domestic pressures, Sensex and Nifty will also be impacted by a rampaging Trump trying to wage a trade war with US’ trading partners and it’s disruptive fallout on global trade as well as political issues weighing on the Indian domestic front, Ajay Bodke notes adding that the downside tough looks limited in Indian equities due to a likely strong rebound in corporate earnings over the next 2 quarters and easing of global oil prices providing a relief on the macro front.