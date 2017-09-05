Sensex, Nifty open flat; Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries up 1%

Sensex opened flat at 31,755, just 53 points higher than the previous close. (Image: PTI)

Sensex opened flat at 31,755 just 53 points higher than the previous close, after the effects of global developments began to recede. Yesterday, the pessimism amid the market participants slowed the activity on the domestic indices as Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Monday after falling over 1% each in the early afternoon trade. This was triggered after North Korea conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test on Sunday.

Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Asian Paints and Reliance Industries gained by more than 1% each on Sensex. The index draggers included Sun Pharma, TCS and Bharti Airtel losing close to 0.5% each.

Nifty opened at 9,933.25, marginally higher than yesterday’s close 9912.85. 35 stocks saw advances in the index, with Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, IOC and Asian Paints gaining more than 1.5% each. Among the scrips which posted declines Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma and TCS lost more than 0.7% each.

Reuters reported that MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat in early trade. South Korea’s KOSPI share index and Australian shares both inched up 0.1 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.5 percent as the yen weakened.Most of the Asian stock markets fell on Monday following North Korea’s latest nuclear test which raised fears about risks to regional stability and prompted caution across Asian equities.