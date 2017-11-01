MarketExpress Live: Sensex tops 33,550, Nifty crosses 10,400 for first time, Airtel hits record high; New India Assurance IPO opens

Bombay Stock Exchange building. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Sensex and Nifty started higher on Wednesday after India ranked 100th for the first time in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business ranking 2018. BSE Sensex gained 131.1 points or 0.39% to open at 33,344.23 points while NSE Nifty rose 55.05 points or 0.53% to begin at 10390.35 points. Narendra Modi’s dream of steering India into the best countries to do business took a giant stride forward today with the country vaulting 30 places straight into top 100 in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business ranking 2018. In the World Bank’s latest ‘Doing Business’ report, India ranked 100th for the first time, leapfrogging 30 places from the last year’s 130, firmly aided by implementation of reforms in as many as eight out of 10 fronts, including the crucial ones such as starting a business, paying taxes and resolving bankruptcy.

Shares of Hero MotoCorp and Tech Mahindra will be in watch today ahead of their Q2 earnings. Other Companies which are also slated to announce their second-quarter earnings are Apollo Tyres, Eclerx Services, ENIL, Godrej Consumer Products, Greaves Cotton, Hexaware Technologies, JSW Energy, Max India, Shriram Transport Finance, Tourism Finance Corporation Of India, and TVS Motor.

10.15 am: New India Assurance Rs 9,600 crore IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?

The IPO (Initial Public Offering) of state-owned New India Assurance opens for subscription today. We take a look at what top brokerage firms have to say about the issue.

10.10 am: Macquarie, UBS bullish on Dabur India shares after robust volume growth in Q2

New Delhi-based Dabur India may have reported just a 1.3% rise in net profit compared to same quarter in the previous fiscal, however, UBS and Macquarie have increased their target prices on the shares of Dabur India.

10.08 am: Sensex crosses 33,550 for first time as Modi’s reform pushes India to 100th spot in World Bank’s ease of doing business: Sensex and Nifty hit record highs on Wednesday as investors sentiments got a boost after India ranked 100th for the first time in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business ranking 2018.

9.33 am: New India Assurance IPO opens today; 5 points to know about Rs 9,600 crore issue before you subscribe: The IPO of New India Assurance is opening for bidding today. Have a look at five key things about Rs 9,600 crore public offer of New India Assurance before you go for subscription.

9.09 am: Stocks of Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Escorts, SBI, InterGlobe Aviation will be in focus today: Indian stock markets are likely to open higher led by optimism flow after India ranked 100th for the first time in the World Bank’s latest ‘Doing Business’ report.