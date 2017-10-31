MarketExpress Live: Sensex turns dull ahead of Airtel, Dr Reddy’s Q2 results; Mahindra Logistics IPO opens

Bombay Stock Exchange. (Image: Reuters)

Indian stock markets started flat on Tuesday led by the mixed sentiments over the corporate earnings. BSE Sensex opened 0.03% down at 33,254.93 points while NSE Nifty was up 0.01% at 10,364.9 points. Today Bharti Airtel and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories are all set to announce their second-quarter earnings among the Nifty companies. Mahindra Logistics IPO will open today for bidding after the company raised Rs 247 crore from anchor investors on Monday.

Other major companies which are also lined up with their Q2 results are Ajanta Pharma, Blue Star, Capital First, Cholamandalam Investment And Finance, Container Corp, Dabur India, Divi’s Laboratories, Escorts, Future Retail, IDBI Bank, Info Edge, Inox Leisure, InterGlobe Aviation, IRB Invit Fund, JSW Steel, KPIT Technologies, Max Ventures And Industries, Polaris Consulting & Services, Sanofi India, SBI Life Insurance, Sintex Plastics Technology, Strides Shasun, Symphony, Syndicate Bank, Welspun Enterprises, Zee Media Corporation.

10.08: Sensex trades unchanged as investors await Airtel Q2 results; Axis Bank leads, Infosys slips: Indian stock market started on a weaker note on Tuesday as pessimism over second-quarter earnings seemed to have increased ahead of the Q2 results of Bharti Airtel and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

9.39 am: Mahindra Logistics IPO opens today; 7 things to know about Rs 829 crore issue before you go for subscription: The IPO (initial public offering) of Mahindra Logistics is all set to open today for bidding. Have a look at eight key things about Rs 829 crore public offer of seventh Mahindra Group brand before you go for subscription.

9.02 am: Stocks of Airtel, Tata Steel, Reliance Communications, Bharti Infratel, Dr Reddy’s, IDFC will be in focus today: Indian stock markets are likely to open marginally lower following a weak round of Q2 earnings reported by several companies.