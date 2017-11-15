MarketExpress Live: Sensex stays below 33,000, Sun Pharma slips over 2%; Religare jumps 10% after Q2 results

People outside the Bombay Stock Exchange building. (Image: Reuters)

Indian stock market opened flat buoyed by the mixed sentiments over the ongoing second-quarter earnings season. BSE Sensex opened 3.07 points or 0.01% higher at 32,944.94 while NSE Nifty shed 14.65 points or 0.14% to begin at 10,171.95. Meanwhile, Asian stocks slipped on Wednesday after weaker crude oil prices took a toll on Wall Street, while the euro kept big gains after enjoying a boost from robust German economic growth. Brent lost 1.2 percent to $61.48 per barrel. US stock indexes fell on Tuesday as General Electric shares plunged for a second straight day and a drop in crude oil prices hit energy stock.

8.59 am: Stocks of JP Associates, MOIL, Bank of Baroda, Sun Pharma, Jain Irrigation, Reliance Capital in focus today: Indian stock markets are likely to open lower on Wednesday as most of the Asian stocks fell in the early trade today.