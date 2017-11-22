MarketExpress Live: Sensex gains over 100 points, Nifty climbs 10,350

Indian stock markets opened little higher on Wednesday following an upmove in global shares led by the record closing Wall Street. Asian Granito, CMI, Rane Madras and SIS India are lined up with their Q2 earnings today. BSE Sensex gained 90.72 points or 0.27% to open at 33,569.07 whereas NSE Nifty added 23.9 points or 0.23% to start at 10,350.8 today. US stocks jumped on Tuesday, pushing all three major indexes to record closing highs, led by gains in this year’s top-performing technology sector. Asian shares also joined a global rally, rising to a fresh decade peak in the early trade today while oil prices jumped on expectations of a production cut.

9.14 am: Stocks of Reliance Capital, PVR, Bank of Baroda, HUL, ITC, Dabur, L&T Finance Holdings in focus today: Indian stock markets are likely to open higher on Wednesday following the record closing of US stocks overnight.