MarketExpress Live: Sensex gains over 100 points, Nifty climbs above 10,300

Bombay Stock Exchange building. (Image: Reuters)

Indian stock markets opened marginally higher on Tuesday as most of the Asian markets traded up in the early session today. BSE Sensex gained 78.38 points or 0.23% to open at 33,438.28 whereas NSE Nifty added 30.5 points or 0.3% to begin at 10,329.25. US stocks rose on Monday, with Verizon boosting the telecoms sector after the stock got an upgrade, while a deal in semiconductors lifted high-performing tech shares, Reuters reported. The logistics sector has been granted infrastructure status which will help it access loans on easier terms, encourage manufacturing in the country and help improve economic growth, the government said on Monday.

9.05 am: Stocks of RCom, Videocon Industries, Edelweiss Financial, NBCC in focus today; logistics shares to watch: Indian stock markets are likely to open higher following the uptrend in the US markets overnight.