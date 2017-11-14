MarketExpress Live: Sensex manages above 33,000 ahead of WPI inflation data, Khadim shares listing today

Bombay Stock Exchange building. (BSE)

Indian stock markets opened flat on Tuesday owing to the mixed sentiments over remaining second-quarter earnings. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October has accelerated to a seven-month high of 3.5% from a year ago, mainly driven by higher prices of housing, fuel, pan, tobacco and intoxicants, after going down in the previous month, government data showed on Monday. Meanwhile, Asian stocks faltered on Tuesday as Chinese economic data disappointed and investors pondered whether a marked flattening in the US yield curve might ultimately be a harbinger of a slowdown there. US stock indexes rose on Monday as a sharp drop in General Electric shares was more than offset by gains in high dividend-paying sectors including consumer staples and utilities. BSE Sensex opened 43.53 points or 0.13% at 32,990.03 while NSE Nifty lost 1.55 points or 0.02% 10,223.4. Later today, WPI — food, manufacturing, fuel, inflation — is scheduled to be announced around 12 noon and balance of trade in the evening.

8.59 am: Stocks of Rajesh Exports, Eicher Motors, Sun Pharma, JP Associates, Tata Global Beverages, Reliance Capital in focus today: Indian stock markets are likely to open lower on Tuesday as most of the Asian markets were stalled in the early trade today following the disappointment over Chinese economic data.