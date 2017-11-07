MarketExpress Live: Sensex, Nifty are likely to start on a positive note; HDFC Life IPO opens today

Bombay Stock Exchange building. (Image: Reuters)

Indian stock markets are likely to open higher led by the global positive cues and an expectation of better-than-expected second-quarter earnings. Meanwhile, Asian shares touched their highest in a decade in the early trade on Tuesday, while oil prices edged down after surging to a more than two-year peak as Saudi Arabia’s crown prince cracked down on corruption. US stocks climbed to record highs on Monday, helped by optimism about the merger activity and as investors bet that a Republican plan to cut corporate taxes would bolster earnings. In the IPO market, HDFC group’s third public offering — HDFC Standard Life Insurance IPO (initial public offering) opens today for subscription.

8.52 am: Stocks of Cipla, BHEL, Aditya Birla Capital, RCom, Tata Steel, PNB, REC, Just Dial will be in focus today: Indian stock markets are likely to open higher following the record closing in US markets overnight and the earnings optimism.