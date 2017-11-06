MarketExpress Live: Sensex, Nifty may open lower today; Q2 earnings, GST Council meet weigh

A man looking at the stock ticker of Bombay Stock Exchange. (Image: Reuters)

Domestic stock markets are likely to open lower on Monday following increased caution ahead of major second-quarter earnings lined up for this week, and the GST council meet on 10 November. In the IPO market, New India Assurance issue was closed on Friday with a total subscription of 1.19 times, Khadim’s India public offer was subscribed 45%, mainly by retail investors until Friday’s data released by the stock exchanges. Reliance Nippon AMC shares are set to mark the debut on the bourses today.

8.40 am: These top 8 stocks will be in focus today: Indian stock markets are likely to open lower on Monday caution rises ahead of the major quarterly results in this week of companies, including blue-chips SBI, Tata Motors, BHEL, Cipla, CIL and NHPC.