MarketExpress Live: Sensex, Nifty trade dull, rupee falls 9 paise against US dollar

Bombay Stock Exchange building. (Image: Reuters)

Indian stock market opened marginally down on Monday but soon extended losses triggered by the weaker Asian markets. Meanwhile, US stocks ended at record closing highs on Friday with the Technology stocks leading the key indices. The S&P ended above 2,600 points for the first time, while Amazon and retail stocks got a boost from signs of a strong start to the holiday shopping season. BSE Sensex lost 38.73 points to open at 33,640.51 whereas NSE Nifty dropped -28.65 points to begin at 10,361.05. The rupee dropped 9 paise to 64.79 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday at the interbank foreign exchange.

10.05: Sensex falls over 100 points as Asian stock market weakens: Sensex and Nifty opened little lower on Monday as S&P kept its rating unchanged and the pessimism flow after the Asian stocks edged down in the early trade today led by the dull Chinese and South Korean markets.