MarketExpress Live: Sensex trades near 33,300, Nifty hovers below 10,300

Bombay Stock Exchange. (Image: Reuters)

Indian stock markets opened little higher on Monday following a drop in most of the Asian markets in morning trade. BSE Sensex gained 23.04 points to open at 33,365.84 whereas NSE Nifty added 3.6 points to begin at 10,287.2. Meanwhile, the Indian bond yields fell heavily in the early session today after the Reserve Bank of India withdrawn the sale of worth Rs 10,000 crore worth of bonds via open market operations. Meanwhile, Asian shares eased on Monday, with investor sentiment hurt by a retreat on Wall Street and sliding Chinese stocks, while the euro skidded after German coalition talks hit an impasse. Wall Street ended the week on a sour note on Friday, with major indexes slipping modestly as investors weighed the fate of the Republicans’ tax overhaul plan, Reuters reported.

10.41 am: Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank shares gain up to 2% on Sensex inclusion news: Yes Bank and IndusInd Bank stocks opened higher on Monday and further extended the gains on news of inclusion in the 30-share benchmark index — Sensex.

10.02 am: Sensex trades marginally higher; Indian bond yields dives after RBI cancels Rs 10,000 crore bond sale: Sensex and Nifty opened little higher on Monday as most of the Asian markets fell in morning trade. Indian bond yields fell heavily in the early session today after the Reserve Bank of India withdrawn the sale of Rs 10,000 crore worth of bonds