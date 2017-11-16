MarketExpress Live: Sensex inches up slightly, rupee slips against US dollar

Bombay Stock Exchange. (Image: Reuters)

Indian stock markets opened marginally higher on Thursday while rupee edged down a little against the US dollar. BSE Sensex gained 69.38 points to open at 32,829.82 points while NSE Nifty added 34.85 points to start at 10,152.9. Meanwhile, US stocks ended lower on Wednesday following a slump in energy sector shares which fell for a fourth straight session, tracking crude prices, while a late run-up was thwarted by concerns over the passage of a tax revamp after Republican senators were critical of the proposal. Among the major companies which are lined up for second-quarter earnings today include Gati and Bharat Matrimony.