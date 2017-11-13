MarketExpress Live: Sensex falls 100 points, New India shares marks a tepid debut, inflation data eyed

Bombay Stock Exchange building. (Image: PTI)

Sensex and Nifty traded lower on Monday buoyed by the mixed sentiments over Q2 earnings and caution ahead of inflation data for the month of October. BSE Sensex gained 82.85 points to open at 33,397.41 while NSE Nifty started flat at 10,322. Meanwhile, Asian shares stepped back in cautious trade on Monday as investors look to see whether US Republicans can hammer a tax reform deal quickly, while the British pound fell on growing doubts over Prime Minister Theresa May’s leadership. Investors are keenly awaiting the key inflation data for the month of October. The GST Council on Friday provided some relief to several sectors by slashing tax rates on a host of consumer items –from chewing gums to detergents — to 18% from the current 28%. It also trimmed the list of items in the top 28% tax rate category to just 50.

10.29 am: New India Assurance shares listing: stock falls 10% from its IPO price on exchange debut: Shares of New India Assurance Company marked a dull opening in stock market debut on Monday after the state-run insurance company recently winded up its IPO last week.

9.59 am: Sensex turns dull ahead of inflation data, RCom hits record low; Rupee slips 20 paise: Indian stock markets opened slightly higher on Monday but quickly swung into red following the weaker Asian markets and caution ahead of inflation data release later today. Reliance Communication shares tumbled to a fresh lifetime low.