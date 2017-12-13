Sensex, Nifty, India’s 10-year bond under pressure as consumer inflation hits 15-month high

BSE Sensex 104.55 points to hit a low of 33,123.44 and NSE Nifty shed 29.6 points to mark the day’s low at 10,210.55. (Image: PTI)

Sensex, Nifty, India’s benchmark 10-year bond came under pressure on Wednesday after the retail inflation spiked to a 15-month high of 4.88% in November, and factory output sliding in October on subdued performance by mining and manufacturing. BSE Sensex 104.55 points to hit a low of 33,123.44 and NSE Nifty shed 29.6 points to mark the day’s low at 10,210.55. On the other hand, India’s benchmark 10-year bond fell sharply on Tuesday, sending the yield up 6 basis points. The key equity indices Sensex and Nifty started on a flat note on Wednesday with bluechip shares such as ITC, ICICI Bank, SBI and HDFC dragging them. The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 5 basis points at 7.24%.

Shares of ONGC, Dr Reddy’s, Infosys were the top gainers on Sensex today, advanced up to 1.67%. Shares of Bharti Airtel rose 1.82% to Rs 533.5 after US-based Warburg Pincus entered into an agreement on Tuesday to buy a 20% stake in Bharti Airtel DTH arm for an amount of $350 million. Under the deal, Bharti Airtel will sell 15% stake in Bharti Telemedia, while the remaining 5% will be sold by another Bharti entity, Bharti Airtel said in a statement. The heavyweight stocks such as ITC, ICICI Bank, SBI, HDFC Bank contributed the most to the down surge of Sensex. Collectively these four stocks alone washed off about 75 points from the index while a little uptick in RIL, ONGC and Infosys added 30 points, trimming further losses.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) released the two key macroeconomic data — Consumer Price Index (CPI) for November and Index of Industrial Production (IIP) for October — yesterday evening.The Retail Inflation for November has surged to a 15-month high at 4.88%, breaching the 4% target set by the Reserve Bank of India, from 3.58% in the previous month, government data showed on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Industrial production growth slowed to 2.2% in October as compared to 4.2% a year ago. The IIP, commonly known as factory output, continued to decline and fell to a three-month low of 2.2% on annual basis in October mainly due to a dull performance of mining and manufacturing sectors coupled with a contraction in output of consumer durables. The IIP had expanded by 4.2% in October last year.

The S&P 500 and the Dow industrials registered record closing highs on Tuesday with a boost from bank stocks as investors eyed a potential cut in US corporate taxes and continued economic growth after strong inflation data, Reuters said in a report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 118.77 points, or 0.49 percent, to 24,504.8, the S&P 500 gained 4.12 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,664.11 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.76 points, or 0.19 percent, to 6,862.32.