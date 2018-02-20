Sensex likely to reach 36,900 by December this year, says Surendra Goyal, Citi

The domestic investment flows are key drivers to watch out for. (Image: PTI)

Sensex, Nifty have seen a major upturn in the last few weeks. The stock markets have witnessed extreme volatility that slowed down its momentum especially after the Budget. The FII flows as well as the domestic institutional and retail flows have slowed down for the months of January and February this year. Due to the recent turmoil in the markets, investor sentiment too has taken a hit. Still, the stock valuations are high especially in the midcap segment. The BSE Sensex may stabilise by the year end, expects Citi. “We maintain Sensex target of 36,900 by December 18, says Surendra Goyal, managing director, head of India research, Citi told ET Now on Tuesday.

The domestic investment flows are key drivers to watch out for, he added further. Although stock markets have fallen substantially, the buyers need to hold caution before making any investment as valuations are are still high, said Surendra Goyal. Citi is overweight on auto, financials and oil & gas sectors, he said. Commenting on the third quarter results of the companies, he said the earnings were very much in-line with the expectations.

Taking stock of the earnings reported by the Indian companies in the third quarter, Morgan Stanley says the earnings season was led by the public sector undertakings. Talking to ET Now, Ridham Desai of Morgan Stanley says improvement in the revenue reported by the companies in the quarter ended December 2017 was a key positive in the third quarter.

Public sector banks are still under immense pressure at non performing assets’ front, top brokerages said. Due to the rising bad loans and provisions, the SBI Group reported Rs 1,886.57 crore of net loss for the quarter. Despite a large PSU bank reform with a huge capital infusion of Rs 881 billion, market voices point out that investors should be selective in buying stocks from the sector.