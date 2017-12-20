Sensex hits record high of 33,928, Nifty eyes 10,500; Maruti Suzuki clocks Rs 10,000 for the 1st time

Bombay Stock Exchange building. (Image: Reuters)

India’s stock market opened higher on Wednesday with Sensex and Nifty hitting lifetime highs as investors continue to stay bullish over Narendra Modi’s BJP victory in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. BSE Sensex gained 91.85 points or 0.27% to begin at 33,928.59 whereas NSE Nifty ticked up 31.2 points or 0.3% to start at 10,494.4 on Wednesday. Shares of India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki (India) marked a five-digit figure of Rs 10,000 for the first time ever, rising by 1.99% on BSE today. Other major gainers were ONGC, GAIL, Coal India and M&M.

Earlier yesterday, Indian stock markets extended gains with Sensex and Nifty ending at their closing record highs after Narendra Modi led BJP sweeps in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh in assembly elections. S&P BSE Sensex jumped 235.06 points or 0.7% to conclude at 33,836.74 whereas NSE Nifty settled 74.45 points or 0.72% higher at 10,463.2 with shares of India’s biggest carmaker Maruti Suzuki hitting a lifetime high on Tuesday. In the intraday trade, Sensex rose as much as 260.39 points to hit the day’s high of 33,862.07, just shying off by 3 points from its all-time high of 33,865.95 and Nifty added 67.7 points to mark the day’s high of 10,456.45, just 34 points away from its lifetime high of 10,490.45.

US stocks fell on Tuesday as excitement over the likelihood of a tax code revamp was offset by concern over its effect on years of monetary policy stimulus and the future of interest rates, Reuters said in a report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 37.45 points, or 0.15 percent, to 24,754.75, the S&P 500 lost 8.69 points, or 0.32 percent, to 2,681.47 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 30.91 points, or 0.44 percent, to 6,963.85.