Sensex hits all-time high again: Top 4 stocks to buy today

The benchmark Sensex index hit a fresh lifetime high on Thursday extending yesterday’s gains steered by the ranking upgrade in the World Bank Ease of Doing Business rankings 2018. Earlier this week on Tuesday, India ranked 100th for the first time in the World Bank’s latest ‘Doing Business’ report, jumping 30 places from the last year’s 130. The 30-share barometer Sensex added 57.3 points to hit an all-new record high of 33657.57. With the index hovering around all-time high we bring you top four stocks to today.

Shriram Transport Finance Company: The research and brokerage firm UBS has recommended it with a ‘buy’ rating following a target price of Rs 1,250 from current market price of Rs 1,196.5 which implies an upside of 4.47%.

Hero MotoCorp: The research and brokerage firms Macquarie and UBS have given ‘outperform’ and ‘buy’ ratings with a target price of Rs 4,400 and Rs 4,650 respectively.

Tech Mahindra: The research and brokerage firm Axis Capital has recommended it with a ‘buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 550.

Dabur India: The research and brokerage firm HDFC Securities recommended it with a ‘buy’ rating and has given a target price of Rs 380. “Dabur is well-placed in rural recovery, with improved traction in the Ayurvedic/natural segments. With domestic and international recovery at an inflexion point, we see re-rating in the stock,” HDFC Securities said in a report.

Sensex and Nifty opened flat on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve kept the key policy rates unchanged in its latest two-day meeting. Shares of Vedanta and Power Grid Corporation will in close watch ahead of their second-quarter numbers today. BSE Sensex started 15.57 or 0.05% higher at 33,615.84 points while NSE Nifty opened flat at 10440.5 points. The pharma stocks gained the most with Nifty Pharma index emerging as the top gainers among the sectoral indices of NSE. The index jumped nearly 2.7% led by the shares of Divi’s Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma, Sun Pharma, Cipla and Lupin.