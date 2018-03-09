Sensex flirts with 33,500 as HDFC, TCS, ITC, Infosys surge; SBI, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel drag

Up until 1:20 pm, the benchmark Sensex hovered between 33519.49 and 33316.58 while the wider share indicator Nifty 50 shuttled between 10,296.7 and 10,242.65. (Image: Reuters)

Indian stock markets traded higher in the mid-morning session on Friday with Sensex flirting with 33,500 as shares of heavyweight components of the index such as HDFC, TCS, ITC and Infosys surged up to 2% while stocks of SBI, ICICI Bank and Tata Steel dragged. At 1:19 pm, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 111.98 points higher at 33,463.55 with stocks of TCS, HDFC, M&M, L&T, Hero MotoCorp gaining up to 2%. An all-round buying was seen in the Indian equities on Friday barring few selective sectors mainly, PSU banks and metals. The metal stocks in India along with those in the regional counterparts such as China, Japan and South Korea tumbled on Friday after the US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on the imports of steel and aluminium.

And, as far as PSU bank stocks are concerned, almost all the PSB (public sector bank) shares have been facing a heavy blow since the day when India’s second largest state-run lender PNB informed about the multi-billion rupees fraud involving billionaire diamond merchant Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi (promoter of Gitanjali Gems). Earlier on Wednesday this week, shares of as many as 14 out of the 21 listed PSBs touched their respective 52-week lows with stocks of big state-run lender such as Bank of India, Bank of Baroda.

On Friday, Indian stock markets traded amid the tightened volatility as India Vix, the volatility indicator, was down 2.74% at 14.1850. Among the broader market indices of NSE, other than Nifty 50 index, Nifty Next 50, Nifty 100, Nifty 200, Nifty 500, Nifty Mid100 Free, Nifty Small100 Free and Nifty Midcap 50 rose 0.1-0.7%. Shares of blue-chip companies like HDFC, TCS, HDFC Bank, L&T, ITC and Reliance Industries contributed the most in the Sensex rally, jointly adding about 145 points to the index.

During the day, up until 1:20 pm, the benchmark Sensex hovered between 33,519.49 and 33,316.58 while the wider share indicator Nifty 50 shuttled between 10,296.7 and 10,242.65.