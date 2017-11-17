Sensex fires 400 points after Moody’s upgrades India’s credit rating

Bombay Stock Exchange. (Image: Reuters)

The key equity indices Sensex and Nifty opened with massive gains on Friday after Moody’s upgraded India’s sovereign credit rating to ‘Baa2’. BSE Sensex gained 281.65 points or 0.85% to open at 33,388.47 while NSE Nifty added 109.8 points or 1.07% to start at 10,324.55. Within minutes of opening, the benchmark Sensex extended the gains, advancing as much as 414 points to hit the day’s high of 33,520.82 whereas the broader Nifty jumped 124.4 points to mark the day’s high at 10,339.15.

Shares of Tata Steel, SBI, ICICI Bank, Cipla, Axis Bank, Adani Ports gained up to 2.8% while the shares of bluechip IT companies such as Infosys, TCS, and Wipro cracked on the back of strengthening of rupee. The stocks of heavyweight companies such as RIL, ICICI Bank, HDFC, HDFC Bank, SBI, L&T, Axis Bank, and ITC contributed the most to the Sensex gains. Collectively these eight stocks alone added about 287 points to the index while a slump in Infosys, TCS, and Wipro washed off about 40 points.

US-based credit rating agency Moody’s upgraded India’s sovereign credit rating by a notch to ‘Baa2’ with a stable outlook on the back of improved growth prospects driven by economic and institutional reforms. The rating upgrade came after a gap of 13 years, Moody’s had last upgraded India’s rating to ‘Baa3’ way back in 2004. In 2015, the rating outlook was changed to ‘positive’ from ‘stable’. “The decision to upgrade the ratings is underpinned by Moody’s expectation that continued progress on economic and institutional reforms will, over time, enhance India’s high growth potential and its large and stable financing base for government debt, and will likely contribute to a gradual decline in the general government debt burden over the medium term,” Moody’s said in a statement.

Wall Street’s main indexes rose sharply on Thursday boosted by earnings-related gains in Wal-Mart and Cisco, while a tax bill expected to boost corporate earnings passed its first, if smallest, hurdle, Reuters reported. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 187.08 points, or 0.8 percent, to 23,458.36, the S&P 500 gained 21.02 points, or 0.82 percent, to 2,585.64 and the Nasdaq Composite added 87.08 points, or 1.3 percent, to 6,793.29.