Sensex finishes at 33,147 for first time, Nifty nears 10,350; SBI ends flat

Bombay Stock Exchange. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Indian stock markets hit yet another record high on Thursday on the F&O expiry day. Domestic markets which started on a weaker note today spiked to fresh lifetime highs after trading lower till the mid-morning trade. BSE Sensex gained as much as 153.67 points to hit the all-time high of 33,196.17 points while NSE Nifty added 60.3 points to mark the record high at 10,355.65 points. A sudden rally in the shares of oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation steered Nifty 50 to breach the previous record highs.

The benchmark Sensex ended 104.63 points higher at 33,147.13 whereas the broader Nifty 50 settled 48.45 points higher at 10,343.8. Shares of Cipla, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel, Infosys, Bajaj Auto, Infosys, Sun Pharma were the lead gainers on Sensex, advanced up to 3%. The stocks of heavyweight companies such as IOC, HPCL, Maruti Suzuki, RIL, Vedanta, L&T and Infosys contributed the most to the index up surge.

The extended upmove which was seen in the PSU bank stocks in the opening trade was pared off in most of the shares except PNB and Union Bank. Shares of State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank hit a fresh record high, rising as much as 7.79% to Rs 351.3 and 14.55% to Rs 231.45 respectively in the intraday trade. SBI ended down 2.03% at Rs 318.3 while PNB finished 7.89% higher at Rs 218. Shares of Yes Bank gained 1.71%% to end at Rs 332.5 ahead of its Q2 results.