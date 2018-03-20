Sensex ends in green but below 33,000, Nifty manages above 10,100 as HDFC, Infosys support

During the day, the benchmark Sensex hovered between the range of 33,102.74 and 32,810.86 on Tuesday. (Image: PTI)

Indian equity markets ended in green on Tuesday with Sensex settling below the psychological mark of 33,000 and Nifty managing to conclude above 10,100 as shares of blue-chip companies HDFC and Infosys supported the key indices. The S&P BSE Sensex gained 73.64 points or 0.22% to close at 32,996.76 while NSE Nifty inched up 30.1 points or 0.3% to finish at 10,124.35 on Tuesday. Seven out of eleven of the sectoral indices of NSE closed in green barring Nifty Bank, Nifty Metal, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Realty with Nifty IT and Nifty Pharma leading the charge rising up to 1.5%. A cyclical trade was seen in the Indian equities on Tuesday ahead of the beginning of US Federal Reserve meet under the new Fed Chief Jerome Powell.

Shares of Bharti Infratel, Tech Mahindra, Eicher Motors, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Bosch emerged as the lead gainers among the 50 components of the benchmark Nifty 50 index rising 2-5% while stocks of ICICI Bank, Cipla, Coal India, GAIL, BPCL, ONGC, Indian Oil Corporation lost up to 2.3%.

Among the ‘A’ group shares of BSE, the stock of Reliance Infrastructure emerged as the top gainers after Anil Ambani firm moved to Delhi High Court to execute arbitration award win of Rs 5,200 crore against Delhi Airport Metro Express. The stock of Reliance Infrastructure surged as much as 7.71% to a day’s high of Rs 457 before settling up 6.85% at Rs 453.35 on BSE on Tuesday. Indian equities saw a tightened volatility on Tuesday as India Vix, the volatility indicator on NSE, lost 1.34% to 15.6075.

Other major shares which also gained during the day include Jindal Steel, Balrampur Chini, Marico and Vakrangee while, on the other hand, shares of Gujarat State Petronet, Central Bank of India, Canara Bank, Sintex Industries and GE T&D India were the top laggards among group ‘A’ shares losing 3-5%. During the day, the benchmark Sensex hovered between the range of 33,102.74 and 32,810.86 on Tuesday.