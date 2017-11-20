Sensex ends flat at 33,359, Nifty settles at 10,298 in a dull session

Bombay Stock Exchange. (Image: Reuters)

Indian stock markets ended flat on Monday but managed to end the session in green with minimal upside as investors await macroeconomic factors which may drive the momentum in upcoming sessions. In the month ahead, GDP growth rate is due on 30 November and RBI policy in the first week of December. BSE Sensex gained 17.1 points or 0.05% to end at 33,359.9 while NSE Nifty added 15.15 points or 0.15% to finish at 10,298.75. Meanwhile, global shares were mostly lower in muted trading on Monday ahead of the Thanksgiving holidays in the US, as gloom carried over from Friday’s retreat on Wall Street, Associated Press reported.

Shares of Coal India, NTPC, ONGC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, RIL, Maruti Suzuki gained up to 2% while Dr Reddy’s, SBI, ICICI Bank, Cipla, Infosys, and M&M lost up to 2.05%. During the day, the benchmark Sensex shuttled between the range of 33,449.53 and 33,288.21 whereas the broader Nifty hovered between 10,309.85 and 10,261.5. The stocks heavyweight companies of RIL, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ITC contributed the most to the Sensex. Collectively these four stocks alone added 83 points while a slump in ICICI Bank, Infosys, SBI and HDFC shed 96 points.

Yes Bank and IndusInd Bank stocks opened higher on Monday and further extended the gains on news of inclusion in the 30-share benchmark index — Sensex. The stock of Yes Bank gained jumped 2.58% to hit the day’s high of Rs 314 before closing up 2.48% at Rs 313.75 while shares of IndusInd Bank rose 1.66% to the day’s high of Rs 1,659 before settling up 1.02% at Rs 1,649.3. The shuffling in the indices is announced by Asia Index, a joint venture between S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and BSE. The move is a part of Asia Index’s semi-annual reconstitution results. “Effective at the open of Monday, December 18, 2017, following changes will be made to these indices,” Asia Index said.

Among the regional markets, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.6% to finish at 22,261.76 and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2% to 5,945.7, South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.3% to 2,527.67, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.2% at 29,260.31, while the Shanghai Composite index gained 0.3% to 3,392.4.