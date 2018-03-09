Sensex ends down as metals, bankers bleed; Tata Steel, Axis Bank tank up to 5%, ICICI Bank drag

During the day, the benchmark Sensex hovered between the range of 33,465.05 and 33,256.42 while the broader indicator Nifty shuttled between 10,296.7 and 10,211.9. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Indian stock markets closed on a negative on Friday with the key equity indices Sensex and Nifty ending marginally down as shares of metals, bankers slumped heavily. Shares of Tata Steel and Axis Bank were the biggest loser among the Sensex components while heavyweight shares of India’s second-largest private sector lender ICICI Bank dragged the benchmark indices massively. The S&P BSE Sensex lost 44.43 points or 0.13% at 33,307.14 and NSE Nifty fell 15.8 points or 0.15% to conclude at 10,226.85. Shares of almost all the metal and mining companies plunged on Friday after the US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on imports of steel and aluminium.

Shares of TCS, HDFC, Infosys emerged as the only notable gainers amid the Sensex components rising up to 1.1% whereas stock of Tata Steel slumped as much as 5.38% to a day’s low of Rs 601 before settling down 4.66% at Rs 605.6. Other shares which also declined in today’s trade are Axis Bank (down 2.85%), Adani Ports (down 2.21%), Sun Pharma (down 1.67%), ICICI Bank (down 1.43%), Yes Bank (down 1.41%), SBI (down 1.4%) and Tata Motors (down 1.21%).

Shares of scam-hit Punjab National Bank dropped 1.24% to end at Rs 95.5 while stocks of other Nifty PSU Bank index cracked up to 7% with shares of Canara Bank and IDBI Bank losing more than 6%. Shares of other PSU banks which also plummeted in today’s session include Oriental Bank of Commerce, Union Bank of India, Syndicate Bank, Bank of Baroda, Allahabad Bank, Bank of India, Andhra Bank, SBI and Indian Bank, down 1-4%.

Shares of India’s largest steelmaker SAIL posted the biggest drop among the metal and mining stocks. The stock of SAIL dived 6.33% to close at Rs 69.6. Other constituents of Nifty Metal index which also lost include Jindal Steel, Jindal Stainless (Hisar), National Aluminium Company, Hindustan Copper, APL Apollo, NMDC, Vedanta, down 1-6%.

During the day, the benchmark Sensex hovered between the range of 33,465.05 and 33,256.42 while the broader indicator Nifty shuttled between 10,296.7 and 10,211.9.