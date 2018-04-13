Sensex ends at 34,193 after rising 212 points intraday as volatility shrinks

During the day, the benchmark Sensex hovered between 34,103.53 and 34,313.14 on Friday. (Image: Reuters)

Indian stock markets finished on a flatter note on Friday even as inflation dipped to a five-month low on Thursday with the key equity indices Sensex and Nifty settling marginally higher in green for the seventh consecutive session. BSE Sensex concluded at 34,192.65, up by 91.52 points or 0.27% whereas NSE Nifty ended 21.95 points or 0.21% higher at 10,480.6 on Friday. Meanwhile, the regional stock markets ended mixed on Friday with Japan’s Nikkei index leading the charge and China’s Shanghai Composite losing the most.

Shares of Adani Ports, Wipro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Coal India, Dr Reddy’s, Reliance Industries, Bajaj-Auto, NTPC were the major gainers among the blue-chips components of BSE Sensex on Friday rising 1 to 3%. While, on the other hand, shares of State Bank of India, Axis Bank, Yes Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Airtel and Tata Steel dropped up to 1.22%.

Shares of India’s second-largest IT company Infosys gained 0.58% to Rs 1,169 ahead of the earnings release on Friday on BSE. IT behemoth Infosys is all set to announce the financial results for the quarter and the fiscal year ended 31 March 2018 shortly today.

Out of the 11 sectoral indices on National Stock Exchange, nine ended in green with Nifty Metal and Nifty IT index rising the most. The volatility dropped a bit on Friday as India Vix, the volatility indicator on NSE shuttled between the range of 14.56 and 13.45 before closing 2.88% at 14.14. During the day, the benchmark Sensex hovered between 34,103.53 and 34,313.14 on Friday.

Among the Asian stocks, Japan’s Nikkei surged 0.6% to 21,778.74, China’s Shanghai Composite lost 0.7% to 3,159.05, South Korea’s Kospi added 0.5% to 2,455.07, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dipped 0.1% to finish at 30,808.38. Investors appetite for risk returned after the US said it was exploring the possibility of returning to trade talks with 11 Pacific countries with sentiment improving further as the US said it is consulting allies before making a final decision on possible military strikes against Syria, Associated Press said in a report.