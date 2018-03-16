Sensex drops 163 pts, Nifty slumps below 10,350 as RIL, bankers plunge; MMTC up 8%, JP Associates up 11%

The S&P BSE Sensex started the day at 33,685.86, up by 0.32 points while NSE Nifty opened at 10,345.15, down by 15 points or 0.14% on Friday. (Image: Reuters)

Indian stock markets opened flat on Friday with Sensex just beginning in green while Nifty starting in red as shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank, ONGC, NTPC, Asian Paints, Tata Motors, SBI lost up to 1% today. The S&P BSE Sensex started the day at 33,685.86, up by 0.32 points while NSE Nifty opened at 10,345.15, down by 15 points or 0.14%. Shares of MMTC extended yesterday’s gains surging over 6% and Jaiprakash Associates rising over 10%. Within minutes of opening up, Sensex dropped 163.54 to hit the day’s low of 33,522 whereas Nifty plunged 41 points to mark a day’s low of 10,319.15.

Shares of Hero MotoCorp, Wipro, Yes Bank, Coal India, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, M&M emerged as the major gainers rising up to 1% whereas stocks of Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, HDFC, ITC, SBI and Bharti Airtel slumped in the early deals today. Shares of heavyweight components on the BSE Sensex traded mixed on Friday with Reliance Industries (down 0.25%), HDFC Bank (1%), ITC (down 0.49%), ICICI Bank (up 0.45%), HDFC (down 0.5%), Infosys (up 0.22%), TCS (down 0.01%), Axis Bank (up 0.75%), Maruti Suzuki (up 0.26%) and State Bank of India (down 0.43%).

India’s second-largest IT company Infosys said in a regulatory filing that a meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on 12 April 2018 & 13 April 2018 to consider the financial statements of the company and its subsidiaries for the quarter and year ending 31 March 2018 and to recommend a final dividend for the financial year ending 31 March 2018. “The financial results would be finally approved by the Board of Directors on April 13, 2018,” Infosys said in an exchange filing. Shares of Infosys were little changed, up 0.22% at Rs 1,184.8 on BSE on Friday.

US stock markets ended in negative territory for the fourth continuous session with the S&P 500 ended slightly lower on Thursday after a report that US Special Counsel Robert Mueller had issued a subpoena for documents related to US President Donald Trump’s businesses offset strong jobs and manufacturing data, Reuters reported. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 115.54 points or 0.47% to close at 24,873.66, the S&P 500 lost 2.15 points or 0.08% to 2,747.33 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 15.07 points or 0.2% to 7,481.74.