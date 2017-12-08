Sensex clocks 33,250 at close, index gains over 650 points in 2 days

During the day, the benchmark Sensex zoomed 336.46 points to hit a high of 33,285.68 and NSE Nifty clocked 10,270.85. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Sensex gained over 300 points on the back of value buying on Thursday which led the index to record a two-day rise of more than 650 points. The 30-share indicator rose as much as 301.09 points to settle at 33,250.3 points while the wider NSE Nifty 50 jumped 98.95 points to end the day at 10,265.65 points. Shares of heavyweight companies such as ITC, HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Hindustan Unilever contributed heavily to the Sensex whereas a slump in shares of Reliance Industries, State Bank of India and Tata Consultancy Services capped further gains. The stock India’s largest FMCG firm ITC emerged as the biggest gainer today on Sensex and second-biggest on Nifty. During the day, the benchmark Sensex zoomed 336.46 points to hit a high of 33,285.68 and NSE Nifty clocked 10,270.85.

ITC shares opened little changed at Rs 254.2 later, extended gains in the afternoon trades, rising as much as 3.77% to the day’s high of Rs 262.55. Other notable gainers on Sensex were, ONGC (up 2.54%), Sun Pharma (up 2.21%), Tata Motors (up 2.24%), Cipla (up 2.03%), Maruti Suzuki (up 2.01%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.97%), HDFC Bank (up 1.77%), Axis Bank (up 1.75%), Bharti Airtel (up 1.69%), HDFC (up 1.37%), ICICI Bank (up 1.32%), Tata Steel (up 1.3%), and Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 0.97%). On the other hand, Reliance Industries (down 1.04%), State Bank of India (down 1.09%), Hero MotoCorp (down 0.98%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.71%), Asian Paints (down 0.56%), Dr Reddy’s (down 0.5%) were the major laggards. Among the sectoral indices of NSE, nine out of eleven closed in green with Nifty FMCG, Nifty Fin Service, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Metal, Nifty Auto, Nifty Bank and Nifty Pvt Bank leading the charge.

Indian stock markets broke the 8-day downtrend record and settled on a higher note on Thursday, extending gains in the late afternoon trade after opening little up. BSE Sensex jumped 395.27 points to hit the day’s high of 32,992.45 while NSE Nifty edged up 138.55 points to mark the day’s high at 10,182.65. Investors seemed to have taken a sigh of relief after macroeconomic data-packed week ended yesterday with RBI fifth bi-monthly monetary policy keeping the repo rate unchanged at 6%.