Sensex again crosses 33,900, rupee falls 16 paise; RCom hovers near lifetime low, Reliance Naval cracks 15%

Bombay Stock Exchange. (Image: Reuters)

Sensex and Nifty recoiled a little and opened marginally higher on Thursday after yesterday’s slump. BSE Sensex gained 69.38 points to open at 32,829.82 points while NSE Nifty added 34.85 points to start at 10,152.9. Meanwhile, most of the Asian markets firmed on Thursday. Within minutes of trading, the benchmark Sensex jumped 163.8 points to hit the day’s high at 32,924.24 while the broader Nifty advanced 50.85 to mark a day’s high at 10,168.9. The shares of RIL and Airtel were among the top gainers on Sensex.

Shares of Reliance Industries (up 1.77%), Bharti Airtel (up 1.24%), Tata Motors (up 1.2%), Dr Reddy’s (up 0.83%), ONGC (up 0.68%) were the lead gainers while Adani Ports and Coal India cracked up to 2.2%. The stocks of ADAG group which fell heavily in the late afternoon trade on Wednesday, few of them extended losses today. Reliance Naval and Engineering tumbled 14.97% to hit a 52-week low of Rs 37.2; Reliance Capital lost 4.84% to Rs 40.2.25 while Reliance Communications which was the worst loser among the ADAG group stocks yesterday, shed 4.92% to the day’s low of Rs 9.65, the stock made a lifetime low of Rs 9.6 on Wednesday.

The Indian rupee fell 16 paise to 65.37 against US dollar on Thursday after a recovery of 21 paise yesterday. Among the regional markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.8% to 22,210.45 and South Korea’s Kospi advanced 0.5% to 2,531.74. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 0.4% to 28,979.81. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.2% to 5,943.5. But China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.2% to 3,395.46, Associated Press reported.

US stocks ended lower on Wednesday following a slump in energy sector shares which fell for a fourth straight session, tracking crude prices, while a late run-up was thwarted by concerns over the passage of a tax revamp after Republican senators were critical of the proposal. The S&P 500 ended down 0.55% at 2,564.62. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 138.19 points or 0.59% to close at 23,271.28 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 31.66 points or 0.47% to 6,706.21.