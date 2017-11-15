Sebi orders attachment of bank account of Green India, 7 others

The order has come after the eight entities failed to comply with the regulator’s direction to refund the investors. (PTI)

Markets regulator Sebi has ordered attachment of bank and demat accounts as well as mutual fund folios of Green India Infra Projects and its seven directors to recover dues of over Rs 5 crore. In October 2016, Sebi had directed the firm and its seven directors to refund the money which the company had collected by issuing secured optionally convertible debentures to the investors without complying with public issue norms.

As per the regulator’s attachment order dated November 10, Rs 5 crore was collected through the issuance of secured optionally convertible debentures to the allottees and the amount was to be refunded with an annual interest of 15 per cent. The order has come after the eight entities failed to comply with the regulator’s direction to refund the investors.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has directed the banks to attach all accounts, including lockers held by the firm and directors. Also, the regulator has directed National Securities Depository Ltd and Central Depository Services (India) Ltd and all the mutual funds to attach the demat accounts and folios of the firm and the directors.

The seven directors are Pradeep Kumar Singh, Panchanan Pradhan, Trinath Panda, Snehlata Singh, Suchitra Rani Panda, Sandeep Kumar Singh and Debasis Padhy. Sebi has been given powers to attach properties and bank accounts, among other things, of entities which have failed to comply with the regulators directions involving payment of penalties and other dues.