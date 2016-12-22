Sasken and Datamatics stocks hit 52-week high

The stock of Sasken Communication Technologies, a Bangalore-headquartered IT company, hit a 52-week high of R448, up 8.5% on the BSE in intra-day trade on Wednesday, ahead of the board meeting on Friday to finalise share buyback price and to fix the record date.

The scrip rose 8.62% on BSE during intra-day trade, but gradually dipped later. The stock finally ended at R421.20, up 2.03%.

“A meeting of the buyback committee of the board of directors of the company will be held on December 23, inter alia, to finalise the price at which the shares will be bought back and to fix the record date to ascertain the shareholders who are eligible to participate in the buyback,” Sasken Communication posted in a BSE filing.

On October 27, the company’s board of directors have approved the buyback of fully paid-up equity shares having a face value of R10 each of around 28 lakh equity shares at a maximum price of R425 per share.

However, it is payable in cash for a total consideration not exceeding R120 crore. Sasken Communication Technologies has also declared to an interim dividend of R2.50 per equity share of R10 each (25%). The dividend is being disbursed from November 9.

Apart from Sasken, the share price of another IT company, Datamatics Global Services, too hit a 52-week high at R131.60, after Insync Capital Partners bought 2.95 lakh shares at R102.8 apiece.

Insync Capital Partners has Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala among its directors. The stock of Datamatics Global Services ended the day at R129.70 up 14.58% on BSE.

Sasken Communication Technologies offers research and development consultancy, wireless software products, software services and network engineering services to semiconductor manufacturers, wireless handset developers, network equipment and test and measurement companies, and service providers globally.

Additionally, this company deals in business of product engineering and digital transformation services and employs around 2,200 people and operates in Germany, Japan, the UAE, UK, and the US.