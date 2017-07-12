Rupee trades up 8 paise against dollar at 64.51; Sensex rises over 100 points

Apart from selling by exporters and banks, weakness in the dollar against other currencies overseas made the rupee stronger. (Image: Reuters)

The rupee rose marginally by 8 paise to 64.51 against the US dollar today on increased selling of the greenback by banks and exporters, along with continued foreign funds inflow. Apart from selling by exporters and banks, weakness in the dollar against other currencies overseas made the rupee stronger.

A good start in domestic equities added force to the rupee up move, traders added.

Yesterday, the rupee had retreated from a two-week high against the US currency and ended lower by 6 paise at 64.59 on fresh bouts of dollar demand amid a Fed rate hike buzz. Meanwhile, the benchmark Sensex rose 73.03 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 31,820.12 in the early session.