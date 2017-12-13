Rupee recovers most losses within 1 hour after falling 16 paise against US dollar today

Earlier Yesterday, the rupee shed 3 paise at 64.40 against the US dollar in a quiet session ahead of the macro data release on Tuesday.

The Indian rupee traded under pressure after retail inflation soared to a 15-month high on Tuesday. The rupee recovered most of its losses in the wee hours but was still trading lower. The domestic currency rupee lost as much as 16 paise at 64.56 against the US dollar at the interbank foreign exchange market on Wednesday. In the late morning session, rupee recouped partially, trading 5 paise lower at 64.45 apiece US dollar. Earlier Yesterday, the rupee shed 3 paise at 64.40 against the US dollar in a quiet session ahead of the macro data release on Tuesday. The Central Statistics Office (CSO) released the two key macroeconomic data — Consumer Price Index (CPI) for November and Index of Industrial Production (IIP) for October — yesterday evening.

The Retail Inflation for November has surged to a 15-month high at 4.88%, breaching the 4% target set by the Reserve Bank of India, from 3.58% in the previous month, government data showed on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Industrial production growth slowed to 2.2% in October as compared to 4.2% a year ago. The IIP, commonly known as factory output, continued to decline and fell to a three-month low of 2.2% on annual basis in October mainly due to a dull performance of mining and manufacturing sectors coupled with a contraction in output of consumer durables. The IIP had expanded by 4.2% in October last year.

On December 6, given the concern over rising inflation, the central bank kept the repo rate unchanged at 6%, and stance neutral, saying that its decision will depend on data. The rural inflation also rose to 4.79% from 3.36% in October, while the urban inflation at 4.9% rose to 4.9% from 3.81% in October. According to economists, rising commodity prices globally and a new pay revision for government employees may have led to the rise in inflation.

Meanwhile, Sensex, Nifty, India’s benchmark 10-year bond came under pressure on Wednesday after the retail inflation spiked to a 15-month high of 4.88% in November, and factory output sliding in October on subdued performance by mining and manufacturing. BSE Sensex 104.55 points to hit a low of 33,123.44 and NSE Nifty shed 29.6 points to mark the day’s low at 10,210.55. On the other hand, India’s benchmark 10-year bond fell sharply on Tuesday, sending the yield up 6 basis points. The key equity indices Sensex and Nifty started on a flat note on Wednesday with bluechip shares such as ITC, ICICI Bank, SBI and HDFC dragging them. The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 5 basis points at 7.24%.