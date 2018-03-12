Rupee jumps 13 paise against US dollar as equities roll; Sensex fires up 611 pts

The Reserve Bank of India fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 65.0199 against the US dollar on Monday. (Image: Reuters)

The Indian rupee jumped as much as 13 paise against the US dollar as Indian equities rolled on Monday with Sensex firing up 611 points, its biggest intraday surge in more than a year’s time. The rupee gained 13 paise to end at 65.04 against the US dollar at the interbank foreign exchange market on Monday. The domestic currency rose 22 paise vs to 64.95 the US dollar in the morning deals. The Reserve Bank of India fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 65.0199 against the US dollar on Monday. Earlier on Friday last week, the rupee fell 3 paise to end at 65.17 against the US dollar.

The US dollar eased versus the Japanese yen on Monday, as traders worried that a suspected cronyism scandal in Japan involving the sale of state-owned land could dampen investors’ risk appetites, Reuters said in a report. The dollar eased 0.2% to 106.62 yen, edging away from a one-week high of 107.05 vs the yen set on Friday following news of higher-than-expected US jobs growth in February, Reuters added.

Oil prices fell on Monday on expectations that US output will rise this year, erasing earlier gains buoyed by lower weekly US rig counts and falling US unemployment, Reuters reported. The WTI (West Texas Intermediate) traded down 0.5% at 61.73 per barrel whereas Brent Crude traded 0.64% lower at 65.07 per barrel.

Meanwhile today, Indian stock markets recovered most of the losses made in the last seven out of eight sessions led by a sustained rise in the shares of heavyweight companies such as ITC, HDFC, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, L&T, NTPC, and Bharti Airtel. Apart from the Nifty PSU Bank index, all the sectoral and broader indices of NSE ended in green with Nifty FMCG, Nifty Metal, Nifty Bank, Nifty Private Bank leading the charge. Shares of Andhra Bank and IDBI Bank witnessed the major rot in today’s trading session.