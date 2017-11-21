Rupee gains 22 paise against US dollar today

Today, the rupee advanced as much as 22 paise to close at 64.89 apiece US dollar.

The Indian rupee gained 22 paise against the US dollar at the interbank foreign exchange market on Tuesday. In the early trade, the domestic currency opened a little higher at 65.08 from its Monday’s closing price but later extended gains to settle 22 paise higher. Today, the rupee advanced as much as 22 paise to close at 64.89 apiece US dollar, while it made a low of 65.12 during the day. Yesterday, the rupee ended slightly lower at 65.11 after gaining massively in the last session on Friday cheering the Moody’s sovereign credit rating upgrade which led to the biggest single-day gain in last 4 years.

As India slowly adapts to the new GST regime, in a major development today, the government is considering merging 12% and 18% tax slabs soon, media report said citing unidentified sources. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, on the day of the implementation of the GST on July 1, itself had indicated converging the 12% and 18% tax slab, which is now being reiterated by chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian.

The GST Council, which is headed by Arun Jaitley, brought down tax rate on 178 products from 28% to 18% and pushed down several others in the lower bracket, and decided to bring down compliance burden. Arun Jaitley had hinted at further GST rate cuts in future depending on “revenue buoyancy”. The ministers who were part of the GST Council hinted that the Council plans to keep only luxury and sin goods under the 28% slab, and in future, may even move to a two-rate structure.

Meanwhile, Indian stock markets closed higher after paring partial gains from the day’s high in the afternoon trade on Tuesday. BSE Sensex gained 118.45 points or 0.36% to end at 33,478.35 while NSE Nifty added 28.15 points or 0.27% to settle at 10,326.9. In today’s trade, the surge in share prices of pharma companies, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries steered the key indices to close higher. During the day, the benchmark Sensex rose 265.15 points to mark the day’s high of 33,625.05 whereas the broader Nifty jumped 59.95 points to hit the day’s high of 10,358.7.