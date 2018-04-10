Rupee ends below 65-level against US dollar; crude oil breaches $70-mark; 6 points to know

The Reserve Bank of India has fixed a reference rate of the rupee at 64.9368 against the US dollar on Tuesday. (Image: Reuters)

The Indian rupee ended marginally higher below 65-level against the US dollar on Tuesday after rising as much as 14 paise during the day as crude oil breached the $70 per barrel mark in the evening counters today. The rupee has been on a cyclical trend since the last one-and-half-month hovering between the range of 64.7 and 65.3 against the US dollar. The domestic currency depreciated heavily against the US dollar after the Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley brought the LTCG on equity under the tax bracket of 10% in the Budget 2018. The rupee has lost more than 150 paise from a level of 63.59 (31 January 2018) to a level of around 65.