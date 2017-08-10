Rupee dives 26 paise against US dollar

The rupee tumbled by 26 paise to 64.10 against the US dollar in early trade today on increased demand for the American currency from importers and banks amid foreign fund outflows.(PTI)

The rupee tumbled by 26 paise to 64.10 against the US dollar in early trade today on increased demand for the American currency from importers and banks amid foreign fund outflows. Besides, the dollar recovering from eight-week lows against some currencies overseas and a lower opening in the domestic equity markets weighed on the rupee, dealers said. The rupee had lost 21 paise versus the dollar to end at 63.84 in the previous session. Meanwhile, the benchmark Sensex down 160.05 points, or 0.50 per cent, to 31,637.79 in early trade.